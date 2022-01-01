As Lucas Digne’s availability at Brighton has been established, Rafa Benitez expects early Everton transfers.

Everton manager Rafa Benitez is hopeful that the club will be able to conduct early business in the January transfer window.

In recent weeks, the Blues have been widely connected with a move for Dynamo Kyiv defender Vitaliy Mykolenko, with many speculating that a deal is close to being completed.

That raises more doubts about Lucas Digne’s future at Goodison Park, after he fell out of favor with the manager and then missed the 2-2 draw with Chelsea due to sickness.

The France international has returned to training with the team and will be eligible for Sunday’s visit of Brighton to Merseyside.

Benitez did not mention any specific individuals, but he did confirm that Everton will undertake some early business following the transfer window’s opening.

“I hope we can say something in a few days,” the manager said, “and I’m fairly optimistic that we will.”

“About 10 or 15 days ago, I told you that I was 100 percent convinced that we would do something in January.

“I’m still sure about that.” My main focus right now is to make sure we go into Brighton with the appropriate mindset.

“I’m concentrating on the games, planning my strategy, and trying to stay focused.”

“At the same time, the board is putting together new contracts.” Yes, we’re close to the players. Is that something I should be concerned about? No.

“Someone else is doing the work, and we’ve talked about it.” “Everything is in place for us to proceed.” Benitez also stated that he is interested in bringing in the proper individuals who are eager to play for Everton in the coming month.

The manager is aware that he and the board agree on this, and that players who can help the club in the future as well as in the present will be sought.

“My approach, and I think we agree on that,” the Blues manager continued, “is just to recruit players that want to be here – that’s the essential thing.”

“The second group consists of players who can contribute to the team and bring something unique to the table. We’re searching for players who can come in right away and provide us something.

