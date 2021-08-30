As Liverpool’s sporting director, Michael Edwards made some of the best signings.

Michael Edwards, Liverpool’s sporting director, is expected to quit the club at the end of the season, according to reports.

Since being promoted to the position in November 2016, Edwards has played a key role in helping Jurgen Klopp’s club win both the Premier League and the Champions League.

Edwards has also earned a reputation for demanding large fees from Liverpool’s players.

The trades of Mamadou Sakho, Dominic Solanke, and Rhian Brewster brought in a total of £66.5 million, while Philippe Coutinho’s £142 million helped bring in some of the club’s best players in recent years.

According to The Washington Newsday, Liverpool’s owners, FSG, are eager to re-sign Edwards, whose contract is set to expire at the conclusion of the season. According to The Athletic, the sporting director will step down this summer, and his assistant Julian Ward will take over.

Here are some of Edwards’ most notable signings while serving as sporting director:

Edwards’ first signing, in his first summer as sporting director, was perhaps his best. Before joining the Reds in 2017, the Egyptian winger had a total 28 goal involvements in his final season with Roma.

With previous Premier League experience with Chelsea, several commentators viewed his great production as a one-off, and £36 million seemed a fair price at the time for the then-25-year-old. Nobody could have imagined what happened next, though.

Salah scored on his Liverpool debut against Watford and never looked back, scoring 32 goals in a 38-game season, a Premier League record.

The wide forward, who is adored by the Anfield public, has continued to produce at a similar rate during his stay at the club, proving himself to be a true world-class player and an essential member of this Liverpool team that has won big titles.

The Scottish full-back, who joined from Hull City in July 2017, was not long after Salah in coming through the doors at Melwood. He is possibly Edwards’ best deal to far.

Robertson has quietly acquired a reputation as a young player with the Tigers, despite being recently relegated. “The summary has come to an end.”