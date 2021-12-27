As Liverpool’s Romelu Lukaku sends a title message, Chelsea are sweating on two crucial players.

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has warned Liverpool that they are now the ‘hunters’ in the Premier League race for first place.

The Blues’ 3-1 victory over Aston Villa on Boxing Day put them level with the Reds in second position with 41 points, despite the fact that they had played one more game.

Manchester City now lead the table by six points, having played one game more than Liverpool.

With the top three clubs so close together, Lukaku has issued a clear message to the two teams above them, stating that his side will chase the teams above them in their quest to win the league for the first time since 2017.

“Right now, we’re the hunters.” It’s evident that our most recent outcomes were not ideal, and we now need to improve. Lukaku told Chelsea’s official website, “We had to do a job, we had to win the game.”

“It wasn’t easy for us, but our quality showed in the end, and we won the game.” Now is the time to keep going. We have to treat every game as if it were a final, win, and that’s it.” On January 2, Chelsea will host Jurgen Klopp’s team in what will be a crucial match in the title chase.

Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante, the current UEFA Champions League holders, are both questionable for that match.

Both are unlikely to play against Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday, and could miss Stamford Bridge five days later.

“N’Golo is very sore on exactly the same location where he sustained his injury versus Juventus,” Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel stated after the Villa match.

“Thiago was taken off with hamstring injuries; luckily, he was taken off before they became serious.” From there, we’ll aim to establish a new and powerful group for Wednesday.”