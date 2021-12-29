As Liverpool’s Premier League scoring spree comes to an end, they miss out on a chance to beat Arsenal.

Liverpool’s defeat to Leicester City on Tuesday night not only harmed their title aspirations, but it also prevented them from matching Arsenal’s unbeaten record.

After Mohamed Salah’s penalty was saved in the first half at the King Power, Leicester won thanks to Ademola Lookman’s second-half strike.

The Reds had scored in each of their previous 34 games, but Leicester’s patchwork defense was able to keep Salah and his teammates off the scoresheet.

Brendan Rodgers’ side were the first team to prevent Liverpool from scoring this season, despite the Reds leading the scoring charts.

Leicester had only preserved two clean sheets all season before shutting out Liverpool to make it three.

With the clean sheet, Arsenal’s double-winning team from 2001/02 remains the only team to score a goal in every league encounter.

Two decades ago, a team featuring Dennis Bergkamp, Robert Pires, and Thierry Henry could not be stopped, and Liverpool squandered the chance to emulate that record.