As Liverpool’s new ‘expert’ prepares to take over, Jurgen Klopp predicts Michael Edwards’ ascension.

When Julian Ward takes over as Liverpool’s sporting director from Michael Edwards, Jurgen Klopp does not expect any teething problems.

After a decade at the club, Edwards will stand down before the start of next season, giving over the reins to Ward, who was promoted from loan and pathways manager to assistant sporting director 11 months ago.

Following Edwards’ departure, that promotion marked the start of a steady build towards an eventual promotion, and Klopp says that Liverpool’s lone sporting director to yet, Ward, is leaving the club in good hands.

“I have a great relationship with Julian Ward,” Klopp remarked.

“Jules is someone I’ve known for a long time. I’ve known him since day one or two at the club because he’s been there longer than I have.

“He knows everything there is to know about player scouting, transfers, and all of that.”

“I don’t think there will be any rusty things to overcome because he worked closely with Michael Edwards in the past.”

“It’s just a natural part of life and business that people quit their jobs after a few years and someone has to take over.”

“In this scenario, the individual taking over had previously completed portions of the job.

“It’s like that when you go from assistant sporting director to sporting director, and I think it’ll be a really smooth transition.”

Edwards has aided in the transformation of the sports director model in English football, having helped bring a slew of players to Anfield who have fueled the club’s recent success.

The former Tottenham analyst joined in 2012 as a technical director before being promoted to his current position in November 2016 under Klopp’s watch, and the Reds boss has spoken about how vital Edwards has been to him behind the scenes.

“If I had arrived here ten years ago and told you that the sporting director is incredibly essential, you would have told me to go back to Germany and do it there,” Klopp continued.

“It’s still a very different role to play.”

