As Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah sets a new record, Jurgen Klopp sends a clear message to the ‘greedy’ Egyptian.

Mohamed Salah, according to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, has been the club’s fastest player to reach 100 Premier League goals by’staying greedy.’

Salah scored the game-winning goal for Liverpool, but it was not enough to beat Brentford, who fought back twice in a tense 3-3 draw.

Salah took Fabinho’s perfect chipped pass and scored past Brentford goalkeeper David Raya to give the Reds a century of Premier League goals in just 151 outings.

It means that the Egyptian is the third-fastest player in Liverpool history to score 100 league goals, after only Roger Hunt and Jack Parkinson, who did so in 148 and 149 games, respectively.

However, the 29-year-old is the quickest player in the Premier League to score all of those goals, since Anfield legends Hunt and Parkinson scored part of their first 100 goals for the club in the Second Division.

After Diogo Jota had cancelled out Ethan Pinnock’s opener in the first half, Salah’s clever touch put Liverpool 2-1 ahead over Brentford.

Following the game, Klopp spoke to the BBC about the record, revealing that Salah was the only player to reach the milestone so soon by “being greedy.”

“Absolutely fantastic,” he remarked. Sensational. Come on, the way he stays greedy is incredible, but even more so is how the boys play together tonight – there was a moment with Sadio where he wanted to locate him, and Mo could have definitely finished him off as well.

“So that appeals to me as well. We had a great game. I understand what people think about Liverpool against Brentford, but what I enjoy about the game is that the boys didn’t think they had to be superior in every situation.

“We had no choice except to fight hard. I was very pleased with my performance with the ball. Not so much without the ball, and not so much when the ball was in the air.”

Klopp claimed on Sky Sports that he thought Salah had already reached the milestone, considering that he had already celebrated his 100th Premier League goal, which includes two for former club Chelsea.

“But he didn’t do it today?” he asked. Wasn’t it already for 100? “Ah, that was for Liverpool,” says the narrator. “The summary comes to an end.”