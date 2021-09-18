As Liverpool’s medical team is complimented, Jordan Henderson sends a message to Harvey Elliott.

Liverpool’s medical team’s response to Harvey Elliott’s injury against Leeds United last weekend has been praised by Jordan Henderson.

In the Reds’ 3-0 Premier League win at Elland Road on Sunday, Elliott dislocated his left ankle after being caught by a challenge from Leeds replacement Pascal Struijk.

Elliott underwent surgery on his injury earlier this week, and the team is confident that he will be able to play again this season.

Last weekend, physio Morgan and club doctor Jim Moxon were quick to respond and were afterwards hailed by Jurgen Klopp for their actions.

In his programme notes for today’s game against Crystal Palace, Henderson has followed in his manager’s footsteps by applauding Morgan and Moxon’s efforts.

“Let me begin by saying that Harvey Elliott will be fitter, stronger, and better when he returns. He is strong, bold, and talented, and he is dedicated to pursuing and attaining all of his goals. He’s also full of enthusiasm and positivity,” he wrote.

“As a result, this piece will not be unduly pessimistic or depressing. Nobody needs to be concerned about his future since he’ll be back soon enough. No one in the squad, whether a player or a member of the coaching staff, doubts that Harv will return with a bang when he returns.

“It was, however, a horrific experience seeing him harmed in the way he was at Elland Road. It looks and feels terrible, as it has for previous players who have experienced similar injuries, but the road to recovery is obvious. And if Harv needs any motivation or counsel, he only has to look to any of his teammates in the locker room.

“As of this writing, he has had his procedure and has essentially started his comeback. After the game, I saw that the gaffer mentioned our own medical staff’s responsiveness as a key element in why Harvey is already on the mend.

“Within seven seconds of Harvey’s accident, Chris Morgan, our physio, was on the scene. Jim Moxon, our doctor, was right behind him.

“I wouldn’t advise anyone to watch it again, but believe me when I say they were concerned.”

