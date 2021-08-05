As Liverpool’s line-up for Bologna is confirmed, Virgil van Dijk makes a major step forward.

Virgil van Dijk will start the first of Liverpool’s two 60-minute friendlies against Bologna this afternoon, marking his first start since recovering from a major injury.

Van Dijk made his long-awaited comeback against Hertha Berlin last Thursday, after missing more than nine months due to a catastrophic knee injury.

And in today’s match at the Stade Camille-Fournier in Evian, France, the centre-back will take another big step forward.

In defense, Van Dijk will team up with Joel Matip, with Jurgen Klopp essentially sticking with the lineup that has started the last two friendlies.

Caoimhin Kelleher stays in goal, despite Alisson Becker’s return to training only this weekend.

Trent Alexander-Arnold takes the place of Kostas Tsimikas at left back, while James Milner, Naby Keita, and Harvey Elliott remain in midfield.

Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah are joined up front by Diogo Jota, who, like Robertson, is making his first pre-season start after appearing at Euro 2020.

The game begins at 3 p.m. BST. At 5 p.m., Liverpool will play Bologna in another 60-minute friendly at the same site.

Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Milner, Keita, Elliott; Jota, Mane, Salah; Milner, Keita, Elliott; Jota, Mane, Salah.

Pitaluga, R Williams, Woodburn, and Beck. Karius, Pitaluga, R Williams, Woodburn, and Beck.