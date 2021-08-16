As Liverpool’s influence was explained, Virgil van Dijk sent Ruben Dias a message.

According to Jamie Redknapp, Virgil Van Dijk was inspired by Ruben Dias’ performance for Manchester City last season.

With a knee injury, the Reds centre-back was forced to miss the majority of last season, but he returned on Saturday.

In his first competitive appearance since October, Van Dijk played the whole 90 minutes in Liverpool’s 3-0 triumph over Norwich City.

Dias won a slew of individual honors during Van Dijk’s absence, including the PFA Player of the Year, on his way to helping Man City win the Premier League.

Watching Dias thrive while on the bench, according to Redknapp, will motivate Van Dijk to flourish with Liverpool this season.

“He’ll be eager to show he’s the best this season after having to watch Ruben Dias steal the show as the top defender in the league last season,” Redknapp remarked on Sky Sports.

“He’s a magnificent footballer, which you don’t see very often.

“He was undoubtedly watching everyone wax lyrical about Ruben Dias, and he wants to claim the title of finest defender in the Premier League.”

Van Dijk didn’t play until the fourth match of pre-season against Hertha Berlin last month, but he worked his way up to playing against Norwich on Saturday.

Liverpool managed Van Dijk’s comeback to perfection, according to Redknapp, who also mentioned the impact the Dutchman has on his teammates.

“I believe it was perfectly timed, and he wasn’t rushed in at all. He’s one of the best I’ve ever seen,” Redknapp added.

“The sense of security he exudes to all around him. It’s difficult when you’ve been away for so long. I think it’s been exactly timed, and he hasn’t been rushed in.”

Meanwhile, Dias featured in City’s 1-0 loss to Spurs in their season opener on Sunday.