As Liverpool’s Brazil players prepare to face Leeds United, FIFA issues a statement.

Alisson Becker and Fabinho, Liverpool’s Brazilian talents, will be available for Sunday’s match against Leeds United at Elland Road.

They had previously been banned by FIFA after the Brazilian FA was one of several countries to request that FIFA use its five-day rule, making the players unavailable for this weekend’s Premier League matches.

After Premier League teams declined to release players for international matches in red-list countries due to quarantine restrictions upon their return, the demands were made.

Brazil, Chile, Mexico, and Paraguay have all agreed to ignore the default five-day rule after extensive discussions with the governing body.

According to a statement on FIFA’s website, “Based on positive signals and constructive dialogue FIFA has received from the UK government towards the international match window in October, recognizing that players have no control over the extreme situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and current sanitary restrictions, and as a sign of good faith, goodwill, and cooperation, the membe”

“On September 8, 2021, the FIFA President, FA Interim Chair, and Premier League Chair wrote to the UK Prime Minister in a combined letter. The UK government is now willing to work with the three organizations to achieve a sensible solution in the best interests of everyone.”

With another international break coming up in October, it’s critical to find a solution that pleases all sides while also ensuring player safety to avoid a repeat of this month’s turmoil.

Roberto Firmino is still out injured, having suffered a hamstring injury in Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea two weeks ago.

“We all know we are in the middle of a pandemic, which is terrible for many aspects of life, and it was bad for football as well,” Klopp said to the club website on Friday.

“We have to think to ourselves, ‘OK, clear, they’re invited.’ But.” The summary comes to a close. ”