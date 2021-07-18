As Liverpool watch on, Southampton deliver a strong public message to Danny Ings: ‘Never helpful.’

Despite the fact that Danny Ings’ contract expires in a year, Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl believes there is “no reason” to move him.

In the face of interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City, the Austrian tactician has confirmed his resolve to keep the 28-year-old at St Mary’s.

After incorporating a 20% sell-on clause in the contract with Southampton when selling Ings two years ago, Liverpool will keep an eye on the issue.

“He has one more year in our club, we need this player, we want him to play for us,” Hasenhuttl told BBC Radio Solent. However, going into a season with only one year left is never a good idea, and I believe he should be aware of this.

“Messages like ‘He doesn’t want to sign a contract’ do no one any good, neither him nor us.

“I’m not sure who sent these messages, and to be honest, it’s not coming from our side.

“We put a lot of money into bringing him here, we were there for him through all of his ailments, we gave him time to recuperate, and he was a huge help to us with his goals.”

“There is still one year left,” he added, “and there is no reason to sell.”

With 22 goals in 38 appearances, Ings pushed himself back into Gareth Southgate’s plans for England, although an injury delayed his development with the national team.

However, he came back fire in January, including a clever dink over Alisson Becker in the Saints’ 1-0 triumph over the Reds.

The Premier League winners were rumoured to be interested in signing Ings as a replacement for Sergio Aguero, who moved to the Camp Nou after his contract with the Etihad Stadium expired.

One of Tottenham’s first challenges under new manager Nuno Espirito Santo will be to tie down star talisman Harry Kane, who has been linked with a move away from North London following a trophy-less 12 years with the club.