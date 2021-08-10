As Liverpool wait on, the Lionel Messi narrative could take a surprising turn.

Liverpool will remain on the sidelines as the controversy surrounding Lionel Messi’s future continues to dominate the headlines.

The Argentine forward’s last contract with the La Liga giants expired at the end of June, and it was confirmed last week that he would not be renewing it.

La Liga turned down the two parties’ contract proposal, leaving Messi a free agent to find a new club.

One of them is Paris Saint-Germain, who has been rumored to be willing to allow ten players depart in order to fund a Messi signing.

Manchester City and Chelsea have been connected with the 34-year-old, despite the fact that the financial implications make a transfer practically unfeasible.

However, according to a new story, Messi’s time at the Nou Camp may not be over after all.

Barca has reportedly offered a new contract offer to Messi, which the two parties will discuss on Tuesday, according to Spanish news outlet La Porteria.

According to the source, this will be Barcelona’s final offer to keep Messi, and there is still a chance that the club legend will not leave this summer.

On Sunday, Messi gave a press conference in which he expressed his wish to stay at Barcelona.

Liverpool appear to be avoiding the Argentine in the Champions League group stage this season, with both Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain in the same pot.

Messi mentioned Liverpool’s legendary Champions League win in 2019 when asked whether he has any regrets regarding his tenure at the Nou Camp.

“I would have liked to try for another Champions League victory.

“We were knocked out in the semi-final by Liverpool, preventing us from reaching another final. We made it to the semi-finals with Pep [Guardiola], but they stopped us from reaching the final.

“There was a time when we could have won another Champions League, but football is football.”

Liverpool triumphed 4-0 at Anfield to get to the final, where they defeated Tottenham Hotspur to win their sixth European Cup.