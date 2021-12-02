As Liverpool transfer rumours swirl, Karim Adeyemi stakes a claim on Naby Keita and Sadio Mane.

Karim Adeyemi of Reb Bull Salzburg has claimed that Liverpool’s Naby Keita and Sadio Mane have motivated him to continue pursuing his dream of playing for a ‘big club.’

Adeyemi has been linked with Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, and Liverpool as he continues to dominate the headlines at Salzburg, scoring 15 goals in 25 games so far this season.

The 19-year-old has made it clear that he wants to take on a fresh challenge at a prominent European club, which might happen in the January transfer window if clubs keep around.

Adeyemi would not be the first Salzburg player to leave the club after a string of good performances, with Keita and Mane also following in their footsteps.

Keita moved from Salzburg to RB Leipzig before joining Liverpool, while Mane inked a deal with Southampton in 2014 before joining Liverpool in 2016.

Adeyemi has set his eyes on following in their footsteps, having been inspired by their success.

“Many young players have matured in Salzburg in recent years and then went on to the best clubs in the world,” Adeyemi told Tuttosport in Italy.

“I think of Erling Haaland, as well as Liverpool’s Sadio Mane and Naby Keita.

“Of course, I have this objective as well. I’d like to continue my career at a prestigious club.” Salzburg leads the Austrian Bundesliga by 12 points and is on set to win the league for the seventh time in a row.

The adolescent forward is well aware of how beneficial his time at the club has been, and believes it is the ideal environment for young players to master their craft.

“It’s a terrific club for young players like myself,” the German international said. “They throw you in right away and offer you the chance to reach to a high level soon.”

“Competing for the Austrian championship title is really beneficial to a young player’s development since it provides experience.”