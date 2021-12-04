As Liverpool team news for Wolves is confirmed, Jurgen Klopp goes strong.

Liverpool’s starting lineup for the Premier League match against Wolves has remained unchanged.

Jurgen Klopp sees no reason to rest some of his players after Wednesday night’s 4-1 thrashing of Everton at Goodison Park due to a Champions League dead-rubber at AC Milan on Tuesday night.

The Reds manager is likely to make changes in the San Siro next week, but he keeps the same starting XI from the team who won their largest game at Goodison Park in 39 years in midweek.

As a result, Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk remain at centre-back, while Andy Robertson is preferred to Kostas Tsimikas at left-back.

Thiago Alcnatara, Fabinho, and Jordan Henderson are given the opportunity to improve on their excellent recent performances in midfield, with James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain providing options from the bench.

Diogo Jota, who turns 25 today, is attempting to become only the third player in Premier League history to score against his former club on his birthday, behind Emmauel Adebayor and Juan Mata.

At Molineux, the Portuguese captain leads the line, with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane on either side.

Henderson, Thiago, Fabinho; Salah, Jota, Mane; Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Thiago, Fabinho; Salah, Jota, Mane.

Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Tsimikas, Origi, Kelleher, N. Williams, Phillips. Konate, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Tsimikas, Origi, Kelleher, N. Williams, Phillips.

Semedo, Dendoncker, Neves, Ait-Nouri; Traore, Jimenez, Hwang; Kilman, Coady, Saiss; Semedo, Dendoncker, Neves, Ait-Nouri; Traore, Jimenez, Hwang