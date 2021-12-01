As Liverpool team news for Everton is confirmed, Jurgen Klopp makes one change.

Jurgen Klopp makes one change for Liverpool’s trip to Everton, with Joel Matip replacing Ibrahima Konate.

Matip is recalled alongside Virgil van Dijk, who makes his first appearance at Goodison Park since suffering a season-ending injury here in October 2020. Konate filled in for Saturday’s 4-0 win over Southampton, but Matip is recalled alongside Virgil van Dijk, who makes his first appearance since suffering a season-ending injury here in October 2020.

Klopp keeps the same midfield as the comfortable win over Southampton, with Thiago Alcantara, captain Jordan Henderson, and Fabinho encouraged to continue on a good spell at the conclusion of the international break.

Liverpool have picked Diogo Jota in the centre of the pitch, with Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah on the left and right flanks, respectively, as they look to win their first game at Goodison Park in five years.

The Washington Newsday’s matchday blog has live reports from the 239th Merseyside derby.

Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Mane; Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Mane.

Kelleher, Konate, Origi, Minamino, N. Williams, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Tsimikas. Morton, Kelleher, Konate, Origi, Minamino, N. Williams, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Tsimikas.

Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Godfrey, Digne, Doucoure, Allan, Townsend, Richarlison, Gray, Rondon, Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Godfrey, Digne, Doucoure, Allan, Townsend, Richarlison, Gray, Rondon