As Liverpool sweat on Salah, Mane, and Keita, AFCON 2022 confronts a ‘urgent attention’ warning.

Despite promises of a postponement, Liverpool will still be without Mohamed Salah, Naby Keita, and Sadio Mane for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations.

However, the African Football Confederation has stated that hosts Cameroon requires “urgent attention” in some areas before the competition begins in early January.

The event was rumored to be canceled on social media on Tuesday due to “infrastructure concerns” in the host country.

That would have been seen as a potential advantage for Liverpool, who are expected to be without Mane, Keita, and Salah due to their respective countries of Senegal, Guinea, and Egypt calling them up.

According to a press release from the Confederation of African Football, no cancellations are currently being discussed.

After a video discussion between the local organizing committee and the CAF leadership on Monday, it was revealed that more work was still needed in specific areas.

It was indicated during a meeting led by CAF president Dr Patrice Motsepe that talks with the organizers of the competition in Cameroon are still needed before January 9.

According to the press release, “the Executive Committee received a full report from the CAF Organising Committee team led by Vice President Augustin Senghor and General Secretary Veron Mosengo-Omba, who recently visited Cameroon.”

“The report was discussed by the Executive Committee, as well as the progress accomplished thus far.

“Prior to the kick-off on January 9, 2022, the EXCO stressed the importance of following up with the local organizing committee on the areas that still require urgent attention.

“On the status and preparations for the fans of the Africa Cup of Nations and COVID-19, the EXCO noted several hygienic issues that would be part of the ongoing conversations between CAF and the Cameroon government.”

Liverpool could lose Salah, Mane, and Keita for up to eight games in the New Year, according to reports earlier this month.

Those chosen, according to The Athletic, might leave after the Premier League’s Boxing Day fixtures and not return until the second week of February if their club wins the tournament in Cameroon.

