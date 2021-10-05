As Liverpool striker Diogo Jota claims, he is “playing for a separate club.”

Given the impact that the reintroduction of supporters has had on Liverpool, Diogo Jota feels as if he is playing for a new club.

Jota had a strong first season after joining from Wolverhampton Wanderers in September, scoring 13 goals in 30 games.

However, because to coronavirus restrictions, he was unable to play in front of a sold-out Anfield crowd, and he was only a late substitute when 2,000 fans saw the 4-0 success over Wolves in December and 10,000 for the final-day victory against Crystal Palace.

For the first time in their history, Liverpool lost six consecutive home top-flight games with their stadium empty.

Jota, on the other hand, scored his first Liverpool goal in a crowded home stadium in a 2-0 win over Burnley in August, with the Reds attracting 50,000-plus fans in all five of their home games this season.

“I recall how difficult it was to play as an opposition player at Anfield,” the Portugal international remarked.

“Last season, I wasn’t able to play as much at Anfield with the supporters cheering us on inside a packed stadium as I am this season.

“It almost feels like I’m playing for a different club than last season since we couldn’t get that kind of support, and I believe our fans are crucial to our success.”

Liverpool fought back from a disappointing first half performance against Manchester City on Sunday to win a 2-2 draw and extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to 19 games.

Jota has beaten Roberto Firmino to join Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in the Reds forward line. He has also scored at Norwich City and Brentford this season.

“They are world-class players, and I am extremely glad to be able to play with them and earn results with them,” he added of the duo.

“I think we’re still working on our on-field connections, and I think we can become better at it, but that comes with game experience and facing various opponents together.

“But, with Bobby Firmino, we should be able to score a lot of goals this season if we do the right things as a front four.”

