As Liverpool prepares to lose Salah, Mane, and Keita, AFCON organizers issued a strong warning.

The World Leagues Forum has written FIFA and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) an open letter on the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations.

Liverpool are expecting to lose three players for the competition, which runs from January 9 to February 6 in Cameroon.

Egypt has called up Mohamed Salah, while Senegal has called up Sadio Mane, and Guinea has called up Naby Keita.

After growing fears and suspicions that the tournament might be postponed due to rising Covid-19 cases and concerns for player health, CAF reaffirmed earlier this week that the event will go ahead.

The World Leagues Forum has requested that clubs not release any of their players for the event in an open letter.

Any sentence imposed by FIFA will be “deemed abusive, null and void” if countries in the AFCON do not allow players to remain with their clubs until January 3, according to the letter.

Liverpool are set to face Chelsea in the Premier League on January 2 at Stamford Bridge, but it is unclear whether their trio will be allowed to play.

According to FIFA rules, players who will compete in the AFCON must be available to their national teams between December 27 and January 9, 13 days before the tournament begins.

Mane, Salah, and Keita would therefore miss vital matches against Leicester City on December 28 and Chelsea on January 2.

However, Liverpool is yet to confirm this, and fans are hoping that the main players would play in those games before heading for the AFCON, which runs through February 6.

Salah is expected to play against Chelsea before linking up with his Egyptian teammates, according to reports earlier this week.