As Liverpool prepares to lose a key trio, Andy Robertson has been informed he should be punished for 'ten games.'

For Tuesday, December 21st, here is your Liverpool morning digest.

Marco Tardelli, an Italian football icon, has slammed Jurgen Klopp’s ‘arrogant’ Liverpool club ahead of their Champions League last-16 encounter with Inter Milan.

After an earlier bungled draw that saw them matched with RB Salzburg, the Reds were drawn against the Serie A club at the second attempt. The matches will be played on February 16 at the San Siro and March 8 at Anfield.

‘Brutally exposed’ is the reaction of the national media to Paul Tierney’s decisions in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham.

In Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham, Mark Clattenburg criticizes two referee decisions.

Liverpool won all six of their Champions League games to finish first in their group. While many were impressed by the Reds’ ease with which they breezed through the group stage, Tardelli saw several flaws.

The former Inter star told Gazzetta dello Sport (via Football Italia) that the Reds can be beaten and mentioned what he thought were too aggressive tactics in Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham.

“If Liverpool players had committed the fouls they did against Tottenham yesterday, they would have got a 10-match suspension…

Furthermore, Liverpool’s style of play is almost arrogant, since they are well aware of their strength and the protection they receive.”

With a recent remark, the head of the Confederation of African Football, Patrice Motsepe, put rumors about the Africa Cup of Nations being postponed “to bed.”

Last week, reports surfaced that the competition, which was set to begin in January, was in danger of being postponed due to an increase in Covid cases around the world.

The rescheduled event is set to begin in less than three weeks in Cameroon, and Motsepe is certain that it will take place.

In an interview with a Cameroonian TV outlet on Monday, he declared, “I will be in Cameroon for the Africa Cup of Nations on January 7th.”

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Naby Keita, Liverpool’s important trio, will miss the competition.

