As Liverpool prepares to avoid Man City’s destiny, Lionel Messi “chooses” a PSG squad number.

Lionel Messi’s potential move to PSG appears to be nearing completion, according to rumours that he has already made informal conversations about the shirt number he will wear in Paris.

According to L’Equipe through GFFN, Messi is expected to sign a three-year contract with the Parisians, worth €40 million per year.

Messi will reunite with close friend Neymar Jr, with whom he has had a lengthy association dating back to the four years they spent together at Barcelona between 2013 and 2017.

According to Telefoot, the Brazilian has already given the former Barcelona captain and six-time Ballon D’Or winner the number 10 shirt, which Messi is said to have turned down in favor of the number 19, which he wore before at Camp Nou.

Following speculations linking Messi with a move to title rivals Manchester City, the Argentine’s arrival at the Parc des Princes will be welcomed by Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp.

Pep Guardiola added another superstar to his squad on Thursday evening in the form of Jack Grealish, who cost the Citizens £100 million, a British trade record.

And the Manchester City manager stated that Messi’s contract with Barcelona had stopped the club from pursuing a deal for him.

“We spent a lot of money on Jack Grealish, who will wear number 10, because we were sold on him… and we hoped Leo would stay. Messi is no longer in Manchester City’s plans, as the manager stated ahead of Saturday’s Community Shield match against Leicester City.