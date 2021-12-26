As Liverpool prepare to face Leicester City, Jurgen Klopp must make a dangerous Fabinho choice.

Liverpool could be without Andy Robertson and Fabinho for their crucial away match against Chelsea on January 2.

Jurgen Klopp’s team has already lost Robertson for this match after the Scotland international was sent off against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

The 27-year-old was set to make his return for the Reds at Stamford Bridge, but due to the postponement of today’s Boxing Day match against Leeds United, he will now be unavailable to face the Londoners.

Liverpool’s next league match is against Leicester City on Tuesday, and Curtis Jones, Fabinho, Thiago, and Virgil van Dijk are all due to return after finishing their Coronavirus isolation periods ahead of the game.

In the Carabao Cup, the two sides battled it out at Anfield.