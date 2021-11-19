As Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp provides an update on Harvey Elliott, he rules out loaning the defender.

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Liverpool’s persistent injury crisis has wounded the club, stating that none of the Reds’ long-term injury absentees are close to returning.

With the most of his midfielders suffering injuries so far this season, the German is well aware that his roster is bare bones, and when asked about Neco Williams’ future, he confessed that Liverpool aren’t in a position to consider player movement in January.

However, he declined to blame injury for the Reds’ losses to Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham United, accepting that the Reds will have to find a way to bounce back.

He told reporters, “We’re severely low on players.” “The last thing on my mind right now is who could go on loan during the winter…

“It’s not easy, but if it were, our owners would not be willing to spend as much money to tackle all of these issues. That’s the way things are. That is something we must address.

“We had a weird situation at the centre-half position last year. This year, it appears that we have a midfield problem, but we must deal with it since that is what we do.

“Would I want to play the same three (in midfield) every time? No, since we already have too many games. But what if you could choose between five, six, and seven? Yes, that would be fantastic.

“Would it be fun to get together for some training days to see what works best? That would also be wonderful, but we don’t have neither. We must address our predicament.

“But there are no excuses; we want to win football games, and we need to find a solution for each game, and the next one is against Arsenal.”

Klopp also provided an update on a number of Liverpool’s current injured players, including Harvey Elliott, who has been out since September, saying that they are all progressing well but aren’t close to returning.

"Milly and Naby are probably the closest," he remarked. "I believe we've previously stated to Curtis that we'll take it week by week until we get there."