As Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp provides an injury report, Naby Keita makes a’sad’ assertion.

Naby Keita’s recent efforts for Liverpool have been hailed by Gabriel Agbonlahor.

The Guinean midfielder has been in excellent form recently, scoring in away victories over Atletico Madrid and Manchester United.

After being on the receiving end of a two-footed tackle from United’s Paul Pogba during the Reds’ 5-0 win at Old Trafford last Sunday, Keita walked off with an injury.

Jurgen Klopp, on the other hand, has stated that he will be available for Saturday’s match against Brighton.

Since coming from RB Leipzig in 2018, the 26-year-old has struggled to make an impression at Anfield, making only seven Premier League appearances last season.

Former Aston Villa striker Agbonlahor, on the other hand, believes Liverpool are finally seeing the best of the Guinean great.

Agbonlahor told Football Insider, “It was a shame for him to receive that injury [against Man United].”

“He scored again, and he was tearing up the field.” It was clearly a sad situation.

“I’m confident he’ll be given another chance in the team since Klopp would have been pleased with his recent efforts.”

“He came off in the last game [against Atletico Madrid], but he was magnificent against Man United.”

During his tenure on Merseyside, Keita has made 85 appearances for the Reds, scoring 10 goals and providing five assists. His Liverpool contract runs through the summer of 2023.