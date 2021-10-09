As Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp celebrates six years in command, he conducts a major poll.

Today is Jurgen Klopp’s six-year anniversary as Liverpool manager.

Klopp takes over as Reds manager after Brendan Rogers was fired following a 1-1 draw in the Merseyside derby in 2015.

Klopp has led Liverpool to three European finals since taking over the job, winning the Champions League in 2019, the Super League, and the Club World Cup, as well as ending a 30-year drought with a Premier League victory.

We’d like to hear from you to commemorate Klopp’s tenure as coach. Jurgen, where do you think he ranks among the best LFC managers? What has been Klopp’s most significant achievement during his time at Liverpool? You can participate in our special Klopp: Survey of six years in Liverpool Visit liverpoolecho.co.uk/all-about/liverpool-fc for the latest news and breaking stories.

Follow us on Twitter – The Washington Newsday LFC’s official Twitter account – for the most up-to-date LFC news in real time.

We’re also on Facebook/LiverpoolEchoLFC, where you can get all of The Washington Newsday’s LFC news, stories, videos, and photos throughout the day.

Listen to our podcasts wherever you get your podcasts by searching for ‘Blood Red.’

By clicking here, you can subscribe to one of The Washington Newsday’s free daily or weekly Liverpool FC newsletters.