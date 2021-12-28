As Liverpool keep an eye on Kylian Mbappe, he confirms his January transfer decision.

In the January transfer window, Kylian Mbappe has ruled out leaving Paris Saint-Germain.

The 23-year-contract old’s expires in the summer, and he has been linked with Real Madrid and Liverpool.

From January 1, the PSG forward will be free to sign a pre-contract agreement with any foreign team.

The France international, on the other hand, insists that he will finish the season at PSG and is only focused on the club’s success.

When asked if he would leave the Parc des Princes next month in an interview with CNN France, he said, “In January? No. I’m going to give it my all to finish the season.

“I’ll give everything I’ve got to win the Champions League, league, and cup.” And to provide all of the pleasure to the fans, who have earned it.” Mbappe was the target of a rumoured £185 million bid from Real Madrid last summer, and he told PSG that he wanted to go and would not sign a new contract.

Despite the fact that a deal to the Spanish giants fell through, the 2018 World Cup winner had no remorse about alerting his club of his want to leave.

“I was truthful,” he added. “I’m pleased to stay…also it’s my city,” I said, giving a feeling, giving what was in my heart. I’m French, and this season I want to win everything.” Mbappe has been in incredible form for PSG this season, scoring 15 goals and assisting on the same number of occasions in 24 games.