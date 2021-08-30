As Liverpool hopes for a Nike boost, Jurgen Klopp must resolve issues exposed by the Chelsea game.

As football fans return to stadiums this season, it appears that better days are approaching, but the full impact of the covid-19 pandemic on Liverpool remains unknown.

The Reds made a £46 million pre-tax deficit in their most recent set of finances, compared to a £43 million profit in the previous season, although the entire size of any losses will be revealed early next year.

According to estimates from industry experts, Liverpool would lose £123 million in revenue during the 2020/21 season due to a lack of matchday supporters and revenue loss.

Virgil van Dijk is enraged by Anthony Taylor’s dismissal of Liverpool’s claims.

However, the club’s deal with Nike, which pays a £30 million flat fee each year plus royalties, could be the key to strengthening their finances – along with deferred payments from broadcasters.

With the season suspended, games were played beyond May 2020, a share of the TV money for the 2019/20 season did not appear on the last set of accounts. The price is expected to be roughly £35 million, which will help limit any additional losses.

Despite extending their unblemished start to the season, Liverpool fans were left disappointed after their 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Anfield.

Following Roberto Firmino’s injury, Jurgen Klopp’s forward line was questioned as he attempted to unpick the European champions, who were down to 10-men following Rece James’ red card.

The biggest doubts about Liverpool’s midfield remained, though, as Jordan Henderson was forced to shift to a new position in order to accommodate the emergence of Harvey Elliott.

Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were not played, while Thiago Alcantara was given limited playing time, with Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy not being overworked.

With a busy schedule following the international break, Klopp will continue to rotate his midfield, but he must find the correct balance if the Reds are to be competitive on all fronts this season.

