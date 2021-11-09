As Liverpool handed transfer reality to Luis Suarez, he got what he deserved.

Roberto Firmino will be a disappointment. A tremendous blunder. It means Takumi Minamino should have a chance to show what he’s capable of, which does happen from time to time.

These things happen; you lose major players to injuries, and you turn to and give other people an opportunity.

“Bloody hell, there’s a player here!” Minamino might just step forward and start scoring goals, leaving us thinking, “Bloody hell, there’s a player here!”

Origi as well. For as long as Divock has been at the club, we’ve been saying this. He is more of an impact player when he comes in.

When he first comes in, he’s okay, but he fades in and out too often, but when he comes on as a sub, he’s a force to be reckoned with.

But he recognizes that there may be an opportunity for him to show, once and for all, that he is a true striker.

We’re all aware that it’s there. He’s looked like a proper player at times, but it’s never happened for him at Liverpool. He’s also experienced injuries at inopportune times.

But, considering what’s happened with Bobby and the two lads departing for the Africa Cup of Nations, he’ll be given more time. We all know where the net is, and he knows where it is. However, he constantly appears to think he can do better.

He came on against West Ham and made an immediate impression. With another ten minutes, he could have gotten us a tie. He’s a departure from what we were doing before he came aboard.

I don’t think they’ll have any money to go out and buy on the market in January, and I don’t think it’ll happen.

We’ve got what we’ve got, we’ll have injuries like any other team, and we’ve got to get on with it.

Andy Robertson has been outstanding since joining the club, but all players go through periods of inconsistency.

He really needs to get out of there as soon as possible.

Let’s not forget that his standards have consistently been between an eight and a nine out of 10 in each game. He’s now down to a six because of a drop in his form, which occurs to all athletes. “The summary has come to an end.”