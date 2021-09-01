As Liverpool fans acclimate to the squad’s reality, Takumi Minamino is instructed to “step up.”

Liverpool fans are measuring up the Reds group that Jurgen Klopp will be relying on, at least until January, now that the summer transfer window has closed.

Many supporters thought that with the departure of Xherdan Shaqiri to Lyon, reinforcements would arrive in the wide spaces. In addition to Klopp’s preferred front four, the team has Divock Origi and Harvey Elliott as backup possibilities.

Takumi Minamino, on the other hand, is a player who fans are hoping can make the step up to become a more viable forward possibility.

The Japan international joined the Reds in January 2020 after impressing with his performances for Red Bull Salzburg. However, due to limited game time in a Reds shirt, he has struggled to rediscover his form. With Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane likely to be sidelined for a month in January due to the African Cup of Nations, Minamino could be given a longer run in the side.

The 26-year-old looked to have eased into life in the Premier League after scoring two goals in his first three appearances while on loan at Southampton in the second half of last season.

Despite not sustaining the same level of effectiveness, earning regular minutes was clearly advantageous for a player who has already established his worth at the highest level and put up confident performances in pre-season.

Minamino scored twice and added three assists in six Champions League group games before arriving at Melwood, scoring a goal and an assist for Salzburg against Liverpool in a 4-3 win for Jurgen Klopp’s side in 2019.

Between now and January, there is a compelling case to be made for bringing the playmaker off the bench more frequently so that he is more accustomed to the needs of the squad when Salah and Mane are out.