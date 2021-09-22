As Liverpool fans abuse Luis Suarez, Kostas Tsimikas slams Curtis Jones.

Liverpool advanced to the Carabao Cup last 16 with a convincing win against Norwich City on Tuesday.

The much-changed Reds scraped a 3-0 third-round victory over the Canaries, with Takumi Minamino scoring twice and Divock Origi scoring once.

After winning their second game in East Anglia in five weeks, Jurgen Klopp’s team has now gone undefeated in seven games this season.

During the 90 minutes at Carrow Road, though, there was a lot that went unreported or beneath the radar.

Ibrahima Konate’s weird truth emerges as Naby Keita’s substitute shines in Liverpool analysis

In the early minutes of the game, Naby Keita was helping Liverpool dominate the midfield when he was stopped in his tracks.

On loan from Chelsea, Norwich’s Billy Gilmour was failing to make an impact until he let his frustrations get the better of him.

For no apparent reason, the Scotland international fired the ball full pelt miles into the throng while attempting to effect a clearance.

Keita’s puzzled expression on Gilmour’s face implies he wasn’t sure what his opponent was trying to accomplish.

Those Liverpool fans who traveled all the way to Norfolk were determined to have a good time.

The visiting Reds ran through the Anfield repertoire, with Joe Gomez receiving a cheer honoring his performance as captain for the evening.

They even hauled out the old Luis Suarez song in the closing moments, paying tribute to the striker who scored 12 goals in six outings versus Norwich.

It was probably the last thing that enraged home fans wanted to hear.

Curtis Jones had already been penalized in the first half for an unnecessary foul.

As a result, there was no need for Kostas Tsimikas to escalate the punishment.

The Greek bizarrely smacked the ball into his teammate from close range after referee Darren England blew his whistle, knocking the midfielder to the ground in agony.

Jones was up and about after a short while. Tsimikas, on the other hand, had long since left the area. It was a wise decision.

With Kaide Gordon, Conor Bradley, and Tyler Morton making their Liverpool debuts, there were plenty of new faces to see.

During the game, though, there was a wonderful moment on the touchline where two. “The summary has come to an end.”