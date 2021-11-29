As Liverpool faces a dilemma with Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara’s decision is revealed.

As Liverpool hammered Southampton 4-0 on Saturday, Jurgen Klopp made six changes, resorting to what could be his strongest possible XI on paper.

As the Reds cruised to victory, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, and Diogo Jota were all re-instated.

Liverpool’s previous match, a 2-0 win over Porto, had been essentially a dead-rubber for the Reds, with their progression to the Champions League knockout stages as group-winners already secured, allowing Klopp to rotate his side with little riding on the night, resulting in so many changes back to strength against Southampton.

However, Liverpool’s next match will be at Goodison Park, where they will face Rafa Benitez’s Everton in the first Merseyside derby of the season.

The Reds will be looking to settle a few scores against the Blues after losing Van Dijk and Thiago Alcantara to long-term injuries in an away match where VAR robbed them of a win last season before losing at Anfield in February.

With that in mind, we examine the possible alterations Klopp might make ahead of Liverpool’s visit to Goodison Park.

Prior to the match against Southampton, there was a lot of discussion about whether Andy Robertson should be kept out of the team despite his return from injury, given his poor form this season and Kostas Tsimikas’ outstanding performances.

The Scot, though, put any doubts to rest with a superb performance against the Saints, reaffirming his place as the Reds’ first-choice left-back.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson, and Virgil van Dijk will all be retained, but Klopp faces a conundrum in the final centre-back position.

Ibrahima Konate started both Liverpool’s victories over Porto and Southampton, and admittedly had some shaky moments, but was the Frenchman’s retention of his starting spot a sign of him leapfrogging Joel Matip in the pecking order, or was he given two 90-minute spells in a row to give the Cameroonian a rest ahead of the Merseyside derby? The latter is to be expected…

Given the Reds’ injury woes in midfield so far this season, the sight of Thiago Alcantara leaving after less than an hour may have alarmed those who weren’t paying attention. “The summary has come to an end.”