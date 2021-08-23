As Liverpool faces a crucial defensive choice, Virgil van Dijk addresses his relationship with Joel Matip.

After maintaining a second consecutive Premier League clean sheet, Virgil van Dijk hailed their effective defensive partnership with Joel Matip.

Last weekend, Liverpool shut out Norwich City and were barely disturbed against Burnley at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp chose Van Dijk and Matip over Joe Gomez and summer addition Ibrahima Konate in the same lineup that helped him win on the first day of the season at Carrow Road.

Van Dijk partnered Gomez throughout much of Liverpool’s title-winning season in 2019/20, and the two are now forging a strong understanding two games into this season.

Van Dijk informed LFCTV GO about the club’s wide range of alternatives in this area, as well as his excellent start to the season with Matip:

“All of our centre-backs at the moment, whether it’s Joel or Ibou [Konate], we all have a good understanding of each other, which is crucial on the pitch.

“It was the same today. I obviously know Joel; we’ve played together for a while and we’re both aware of our respective strengths and weaknesses.”

It was a historic occasion at Anfield, as fans returned to the club’s home to see a top-flight match in front of a sold-out crowd.

This was also a great moment for Van Dijk after such a long injury layoff.

When asked if he had been ‘dreaming’ of fans returning to the stadium after 17 months away, the Dutch defender said:

“Indeed,” says the narrator. The excitement of a pre-game kickoff and seeing all of the fans return is palpable. We all enjoy it, and it’s something that will hopefully return to normal in the near future. We require the presence of the fans, whether at home or abroad.

“We were all looking forward to seeing everyone again today. Everyone was excited and anticipating it. We’re just glad we won and got to see all of our fans.”