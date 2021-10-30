As Liverpool face their opponent, Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita reveal a transfer bombshell.

Later today, Liverpool will host Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield.

Given their strength and stature as title contenders in relation to their opponents, the Reds are anticipated to triumph, but the two clubs are closer than many believe in one critical respect.

In terms of geography, player quality, or trophies, the two aren’t really comparable, but they’ve taken similar tactics to recruitment during the last decade.

Liverpool has built a world-renowned analytics section under the Fenway Sports Group. Both Ian Graham, the club’s Director of Research, and Michael Edwards, the club’s Sporting Director, have a background in statistics.

At Anfield, data plays an important role in the decision-making process, with players like Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson, and Naby Keita being signed based on how they profiled in the club’s analytics department.

When outlining how Liverpool signs players, Peter Moore, the club’s former CEO, stated the Reds’merge data with experienced eyes,’ before asserting that no other club in England uses data like Liverpool.

While this may be true, Brighton does employ some innovative tactics when pursuing players.

Tony Bloom is the proprietor of the south coast club, as well as Starlizard, a betting consultancy that, according to their website, utilizes a combination of cutting-edge research and analytical reasoning.

Bloom, like Graham and Edwards, is a numbers man, and since Brighton’s ascension to the Premier League, the Seagulls have increased their risk when it comes to buying players with remote locales researched as a means of discovering hidden gems.

Rather than only signing players who have previously played for Premier League clubs, they have recently signed players from clubs such as Lech Pozna, Lausanne-Sport, Independiente, Sundowns, Argentinos Juniors, and Legia Warsaw; for example, Enock Mwepu and Kaoru Mitoma joined from Red Bull Salzburg and Kawasaki Frontale, respectively.

Brighton make mistakes in the market, and not all of their players succeed, but they are willing to use their huge network to recruit rather than acquire players who are thought safe and known.