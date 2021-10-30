As Liverpool face a midfield crisis, Jurgen Klopp provides an update on Naby Keita’s ailment.

Liverpool are concerned that Naby Keita has a hamstring ailment, putting Jurgen Klopp’s midfield in jeopardy.

Keita was injured in the first half of Saturday’s 2-2 Premier League tie at home to Brighton and Hove Albion.

He was substituted by substitute Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain after only 20 minutes of treatment on the field.

Keita had been ruled out due to significant bruising incurred last Saturday when he was the victim of a red-card challenge from Manchester United’s Paul Pogba.

Liverpool will now await the results of scans, with fears that the Guinea international would be sidelined for a long time.

Klopp stated, “He showed me the hamstring, and they informed me it’s the hamstring.”

“However, I’m afraid I’m at a loss for words.”

At the weekend, Liverpool were already missing injured midfielders Fabinho, James Milner, and Harvey Elliott, while Thiago Alcantara was declared unable to play after only returning to training on Thursday after an almost six-week layoff due to a calf injury.

The Reds’ only fit midfielders were Jordan Henderson, Curtis Jones, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, with 18-year-old Tyler Morton on the bench against Brighton.