As Liverpool enter a tough 13-game run, Virgil van Dijk makes a claim on the fixture schedule.

Virgil van Dijk has urged his Liverpool teammates to enjoy a frenetic six-week stretch that begins this Saturday against Arsenal.

The Reds face the Gunners in Premier League action at Anfield tomorrow, looking to get back on track after losing to West Ham in their previous match.

The game, though, marks the start of a hectic stretch for the Reds, who will compete in the Champions League, Carabao Cup, and Premier League between now and the New Year.

Jurgen Klopp’s side had the same number of games in December 2019, when they played Aston Villa’s young squad in the League Cup after a trip to the Club World Cup in Qatar.

The participation of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Naby Keita in the Africa Cup of Nations is also poised to cause Klopp problems.

Should their country reach the final of the competition, the trio might leave after the Boxing Day match against Leeds and not return until mid-February.

Despite the challenges that the schedule might bring, Van Dijk has urged his teammates to ‘go for it and enjoy the moment.’

“It [is a lot of games], but as a football player, playing games is the most wonderful thing.” Simply accept it. We need everyone, and everyone understands that.

“All we have to do now is go for it; you can’t change it; all you have to do now is enjoy it.” Enjoy the moment, don’t get hurt, and perhaps you’ll have a wonderful time.” Arsenal travel to Anfield in excellent form, having recovered from a poor start to the season by going unbeaten in all competitions for the past ten games.

Mikel Arteta’s side would climb above Liverpool in the Premier League rankings with a win, and Van Dijk is aware that his side is in for a tough game.

“They are obviously in a good place,” he remarked. It’ll be quite difficult. We’ll thoroughly examine them. They have a well-thought-out strategy, good players, a strong team, and a capable manager.

