As Liverpool discussion continues, Philippe Coutinho’s transfer from Barcelona is described as “difficult.”

Although Liverpool and Philippe Coutinho have been separated for some time, some Reds fans remain interested in the Brazilian playmaker, not least because his future at Barcelona is unknown.

Rumours of a return to Merseyside will not materialize – at least not with Liverpool – and AC Milan is the latest European team to be linked with his services.

Milan’s need for another number 10 is obvious now that Hakan Calhanoglu has left to city rivals Inter, however funding a transaction may be more difficult.

On an Italian football special on the Blood Red channel, Get Italian Football News editor Kaustubh Pandey observed, “It’s pretty complicated with the financial situation in Serie A.”

“It was rumoured that Milan were interested in a swap deal involving Coutinho and Alessio Romagnoli, but this simply goes to demonstrate that non-trade deals aren’t common in Italy.

“Barcelona is hesitant to take out another loan because they want a long-term solution and they are cash-strapped.

“As far as Coutinho joining Milan is concerned, it is highly doubtful. He makes a lot of money in Barcelona, and those rates are not sustainable in Italy, particularly in Milan.

“Milan are considering a variety of number tens, including Nikola Vlasic, who previously played for Everton, but Coutinho is doubtful for the time being.

“It’s unusual because his stock has clearly dropped, and he didn’t appear for Barcelona more than 20 times last season.

“However, there are a number of other players in Serie A who have a better recent record than Coutinho.”

Coutinho’s rumours will continue until his future is decided once and for all.

With Barcelona’s financial situation as dire as it is, anticipate a slew of names to be mentioned, whether they are linked to AC Milan, Liverpool, or somewhere else.

Coutinho will not return to Anfield this season, but the sooner he leaves, the better for both the player and Barcelona.