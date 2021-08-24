As Liverpool decides on four players, the Premier League issues a statement on internationals.

According to a statement, Premier League teams have unanimously decided not to release players for upcoming international fixtures in red-list countries.

The news comes following a crisis meeting on Tuesday to establish a united front against releasing players for the international break if they are scheduled to play matches in countries on the UK’s red list.

Players would be required to isolate for 10 days upon their return, which would result in them missing a lot of games during that time.

On Monday, it was disclosed that Liverpool was teaming up with clubs around Europe to form a collective stand with the European Club Association, refusing to release players for international duty next month if they had to quarantine.

The Premier League is now following suit.

“Premier League teams have regrettably but unanimously decided not to release players for international matches in red-list countries next month,” according to a statement.

“The Premier League fully supports the clubs’ decision, which will affect approximately 60 players from 19 Premier League clubs who are scheduled to go to 26 red-list countries during the September international window.

“This is in line with FIFA’s current stance on not extending the temporary release exception for players who are forced to quarantine after returning from international duty.

“Extensive conversations have taken place with both The FA and the Government to find a solution, but no exemption has been granted due to persistent public health concerns over incoming tourists from red-list nations.

“If players are obliged to quarantine upon return from nations on the red list, not only will their health and fitness be harmed, but they will also be unable to prepare for and play in two Premier League match rounds, a UEFA club competition matchday, and the EFL Cup third round.

“This period includes a 10-day hotel quarantine upon return to England, but it does not include any additional time needed for players to restore match fitness.

“Clubs also voiced their displeasure with FIFA’s decision to lengthen CONMEBOL’s international window from nine to eleven days in September and October.

“Players from that region will have new international obligations as a result of this.”

