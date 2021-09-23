As Liverpool considers a new midfield strategy, Jurgen Klopp must make a choice on Divock Origi.

With a win over Norwich City on Tuesday, Liverpool maintained their interest in the Carabao Cup.

The Reds defeated the Canaries 3-0 in the third round, with Takumi Minamino scoring twice and Divock Origi scoring once.

Liverpool’s Premier League visit to promoted Brentford on Saturday evening is the fifth of seven games in 22 days for the Reds.

And now we take a look ahead to see what Jurgen Klopp might do when his squad returns to action.

As Liverpool fans abuse Luis Suarez, Kostas Tsimikas slams Curtis Jones.

Liverpool may have started a new defense in midweek, but that didn’t stop them from keeping their fifth clean sheet in their last seven games.

However, all five players are likely to be rotated out of the starting lineup this weekend.

Despite his superb performance against Norwich, Caoimhin Kelleher will be replaced in goal by Alisson Becker.

Kostas Tsimikas was again impressive at left-back, but Andy Robertson is set to return after missing the last two games, while Trent Alexander-Arnold – or perhaps James Milner – will start at right-back ahead of teenager Conor Bradley if they have recovered from sickness.

The centre-back positions, on the other hand, are more intriguing.

Ibrahima Konate has been steadily improving in recent starts, while Joe Gomez had a strong showing at Norwich. Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip, on the other hand, had a strong start to the season and are expected to return.

The midfield has already experienced a little availability dilemma.

Harvey Elliott is out indefinitely, and Thiago Alcantara will miss Brentford due to a calf problem.

Naby Keita was injured at halftime against Norwich, but Klopp believes the problem isn’t significant, and Milner was out due to illness.

Fabinho was given the night off, while Jordan Henderson was only required for a late cameo from the bench, indicating that both players are ready to return.

Curtis Jones helped his chances by putting on a strong performance in Norwich. Meanwhile, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain continues to gain playing time.

After recovering from a hamstring injury, Roberto Firmino returned to team training this week, but Saturday’s match is likely to be too soon for the Brazilian.

And so on. “The summary has come to an end.”