As Liverpool considers a defensive revamp, Jurgen Klopp must make a choice on Naby Keita.

With a resounding victory over Watford on Saturday, Liverpool maintained their lead at the top of the Premier League table.

The Reds won 5-0 at Vicarage Road thanks to a hat-trick from Roberto Firmino, as well as goals from Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool now turn their attention to the Champions League, where a win over Atletico Madrid on Tuesday would put them on the verge of qualifying for the knockout rounds for the first time.

And now we take a look ahead to see what Jurgen Klopp might do when his squad returns to action.

Despite a strong effort between the sticks by understudy Caoimhin Kelleher at the weekend, Alisson Becker, who flew directly from Brazil to Spain last week, will be expected to start in the Wanda Metropolitano.

With Liverpool’s next game against Manchester United coming up next Sunday, there could be room for further rotation in the defense – though with only five days between games, Klopp may be tempted to resist.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is the clear choice to start at right-back, but Neco Williams, who made his first appearance of the season as a late substitute at Vicarage Road, might claim an assist.

On the other wing, Andy Robertson is still ahead of Kostas Tsimikas, but the major dilemma is at centre-back, where Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip are the leading choices.

If Klopp decides to rest one or both of those players, Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate are both vying for a starting spot.

Fabinho, like Alisson, is expected to start after missing Saturday’s match due to international obligations.

It implies that if the Reds stick with their tried-and-true 4-3-3 configuration, two more slots in the engine room are up for grabs.

Thiago Alcantara is unlikely to play, while Curtis Jones, who missed the game against Watford due to a groin problem, is a concern.

In his cameo, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was busy, but the big argument will be about who among Jordan Henderson, James Milner, and Naby Keita will miss out in Madrid.

