As Liverpool awaits the transfer deadline for Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe’s future takes a new turn.

Liverpool are presently nine points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City in the rankings as the festive fixture calendar approaches.

Liverpool play Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, and their recruiting team may have targets in mind for the January transfer window.

Jurgen Klopp has had a very quiet summer, with Ibrahima Konate being the sole notable signing at Anfield, having signed a contract before the end of May.

Is it possible that there may be more Liverpool moves in the New Year sales? Here’s a round-up of some of the most recent tittle-tattle trail speculation from around the web.

Erling Haaland is a forward for Borussia Dortmund.

BILD is a German retailer.

According to the article, Haaland’s Dortmund future would be resolved by the end of February at the earliest.

According to BILD, Dortmund is considering putting together a club-record cash offer to entice Haaland to stay.

Dortmund is preparing to quadruple Haaland’s yearly wage to £13.4 million a year – £260,000 a week – according to the report, and the forward may also earn up to £6.7 million in bonuses from Dortmund’s manufacturer Puma.

In the last year, Liverpool has been linked with a transfer for the forward, but Mino Raiola has not listed the Reds as a likely destination for his client, and Jurgen Klopp has previously dismissed such rumors.

Philippe Coutinho, a midfielder for Barcelona.

Sport is a Spanish publication.

Coutinho is believed to ‘prefer’ a loan move to Arsenal over other clubs in the forthcoming transfer window, according to the article.

Arsenal are said to be the frontrunners in the race to acquire Coutinho next month, according to the report, with the Brazilian having been linked with a return to the Premier League for some time.

Coutinho signed a club-record deal with Barcelona in January 2018, but has struggled to replicate his Anfield success in Spain.

Kylian Mbappe is a forward for Paris Saint-Germain.

Today.ng obtained information from the French daily L’Equipe.

Despite rumours to the contrary from Spain, L’Equipe says that talks between PSG management and Mbappe are still ongoing and haven’t fallen down over a new contract. “The summary has come to an end.”