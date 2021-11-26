As Liverpool arrange their rotation plan, Jurgen Klopp explains Thiago Alcantara’s ‘problem.’

As he prepares to rotate his resources again this weekend, Jurgen Klopp has explained the steps Liverpool are taking to get the best out of Thiago Alcantara.

Thiago struck a spectacular 30-yard strike in Liverpool’s 2-0 Champions League home win over Porto on Wednesday, only his second goal since coming at Anfield 14 months ago.

Following a calf injury, the 30-year-old midfielder was making only his fourth appearance of the season after impressing four days prior in a 4-0 thrashing of Arsenal.

And Klopp believes the Reds must strike a balance between ensuring Thiago maintains his rhythm while also controlling his playing time.

“Of sure, Thiago is a tremendous player for us,” stated the Reds’ manager. “But we discovered workarounds when he wasn’t available, and we’ll continue to do so.

“To be honest, it’s not about one player out or in; the quality of our midfielders when they’re fit gives us a lot of options.

“Thiago has a really specialized skill set, and when he gets rhythm on the pitch, he is extremely useful.

“That’s the challenge we’re up against: getting him into a groove while not overdoing it. We have that with all of the players, which is extremely important given the number of games coming up.

“That’s why, against Porto, we took him off so he wouldn’t grow exhausted in a game when injuries could occur.

“We have something similar going on with Ox (Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain). He has now played a large number of games after a long period of inactivity.” Both Thiago and Oxlade-Chamberlain, who were joined in midfield by Tyler Morton, a teenager who made his Champions League debut in midweek, could be included among the substitutes for Saturday’s Premier League match against Southampton, as Klopp contemplates rotating his resources.

Fabinho and Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson both came off the bench against Porto after suffering minor injuries while on international duty, while James Milner’s late appearance was his first in over a month owing to a hamstring problem.

With the Reds prepare for the third of 13 games in 44 days amid a busy period, Klopp believes that rotation will be necessary this weekend due to the short turnaround.

“Fab returned from his trip. “Summary comes to a close.”