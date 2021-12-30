As Liverpool and Manchester City watch on, Thomas Tuchel makes a’stupid’ Chelsea assertion.

Chelsea would be’stupid’ to think they can win the Premier League title this season, according to Thomas Tuchel, given their present injury crisis.

Chelsea’s title ambitions were severely harmed on Wednesday night after they drew 1-1 at Stamford Bridge with Brighton.

Despite being a point ahead of Liverpool in the table, the London club is dealing with a lot of injuries and Covid cases in their squad, and the Reds have a game in hand.

The two teams will face off in a critical match on Sunday, but Tuchel has already questioned how they will compete.

“How should we be in it?” the Chelsea manager confessed when questioned about the title chase. We have seven Covid instances, and five or six players have been out for six weeks or more.

“What is the best way for us to compete in a title race?” Everyone else with a full squad and in training has everything they need to win this league.

“It would be naive to assume we could accomplish it on Covid and injuries alone.” Simply play, and no one would be stupid enough to do so without 23 fit players.

“This is reality; this is where we are; we must adapt to the needs of the scenario in which you find yourself.”

“This is exactly what I’m saying.” At home in Brighton, I put forth a lot of effort to win. In terms of physicality, intensity, or minutes, I have no idea what I can expect from my guys.

“No one knows because we’ve never done anything like this before.” We’ll play a game of trial and error to see what I’m capable of. My team will be safe with me. We can play better, but we’ll need the entire squad for weeks.” Manchester City leads Liverpool by nine points in third place, despite the fact that the Reds have played one fewer game after their Boxing Day match against Leeds United was postponed.

After losing 1-0 to Leicester City earlier this week, Jurgen Klopp’s side is in a funk.

The match at Stamford Bridge on Sunday is building up to be a crucial match for both sides as they try to cut the gap on Manchester City.