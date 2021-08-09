As Lionel Messi joins Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp teases a move.

As the Premier League season approaches, Jurgen Klopp has refused to rule out adding to his squad.

Ibrahima Konate is the Reds’ only new signing this summer, having joined from RB Leipzig in May. Instead, the Reds have sold key squad players, including Harry Wilson and Marko Grujic, recouping almost all of Konate’s £36 million fee.

Despite the fact that the club’s title competitors have signed record deals, Jurgen Klopp has stated that he is satisfied with his roster, but has admitted that additional new acquisitions are possible.

“I am extremely delighted with the group, but it doesn’t mean we don’t look in the market,” he said after Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

“We have a big team, and there might be something going on until the transfer window closes, but I can’t say anything right now.” Read the rest of the story here.

Lionel Messi admitted that he hasn’t recovered from Liverpool’s historic Champions League victory over Barcelona in 2019.

The Argentine legend attended a news conference on Sunday to proclaim his resignation from the Spanish club, and one of his biggest regrets was not winning another European Cup.

Two years ago, Jurgen Klopp’s team came back from a three-goal deficit in the semi-final at Anfield, with braces from Gini Wijnaldum and Divock Origi clinching a stunning 4-0 victory.

Liverpool went on to win their sixth European Cup that year, but Messi confessed it was a great sadness not to win another Champions League trophy with Barcelona.

“We were knocked out in the semi-final by Liverpool, which prevented us from reaching another final,” he explained.

"There was a time when we could have won another Champions League, but that's football."