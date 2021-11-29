As Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski make their decisions, Mohamed Salah’s unexpected rating for the Ballon d’Or is confirmed.

The winner of the Ballon d’Or for 2021 has been declared, as has Mohamed Salah’s position.

The Liverpool striker was one of 30 nominees for the coveted award, which was held for the first time since the epidemic in 2019 due to the pandemic.

Virgil van Dijk came close to winning the accolade two years ago, but was defeated by champion Lionel Messi and had to settle for second place.

Salah was nominated in 2019 as well, but had to settle for a top five finish, and the Egyptian had a similar experience this year.

Salah was placed seventh overall, behind Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United, who was ranked sixth.

Lionel Messi of Paris Saint-Germain won the prize for the seventh time, beating second-placed Robert Lewandowski.

The following is a complete list of where each player ranks in the Ballon d’Or:

Nicol Barella (Inter Milan)=26. Ruben Dias (Manchester City)=26. Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea)=29. Luke Modric (Real Madrid)=26. Gerard Moreno (Manchester City)=26 (Villarreal)

Phil Foden (#25) (Manchester City)

Pedri, number 24 (Barcelona)

21. Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan)=21. Bruno Ferdnandes (Tottenham Hotspur)=23. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)=23 (Manchester United)

Riyad Mahrez (20) (Manchester City)

Mason Mount (19.) (Chelsea)

Simon Kjaer is 18 years old (AC Milan)

Luis Suarez (#17) (Atletico Madrid)

Neymar (16.) (Paris Saint-Germain)

Raheem Sterling (15.) (Manchester City)

Leonardo Bonucci is 14 years old (Juventus)

Giorgio Chiellini (13), Giorgio Chiellini (13), Giorgio (Juventus)

Romelu Lukaku is the 12th player on the list (Chelsea)

Erling Haaland (#11) (Borussia Dortmund)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (10) (Paris Saint-Germain)

Kylian Mbappe (nine) (Paris Saint-Germain)

Kevin De Bruyne (#8) (Manchester City)

Mohamed Salah, no. 7 (Liverpool)

Cristiano Ronaldo, No. 6 (Manchester United)

N’Golo Kante (No. 5) (Chelsea)

Benzema, Karim (Real Madrid)

Jorginho is number three (Chelsea)

Robert Lewandowski is number two on the list (Bayern Munich)

Lionel Messi is the number one player in the world (Paris Saint-Germain)