As Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi’s admissions were revealed, Martin Odegaard delivered a message to Liverpool.

Martin Odegaard, according to Liverpool veteran John Barnes, would be a fantastic purchase for Jurgen Klopp if he returned to Real Madrid following his loan spell at Arsenal.

Odegaard was on trial with Liverpool when he was 15, but he turned down the offer and moved to Los Blancos in 2015.

Barnes, on the other hand, is skeptical that fans will recognize the Norwegian in Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

Despite the fact that Odegaard went to Madrid after his time at the Emirates Stadium, Mikel Arteta is anxious to bring him back to North London.

“He’s not coming to Liverpool,” says the source. It’s always possible to put names out there, and people do it all the time. This is something that agents enjoy doing in order to generate attention. “I have my doubts that Martin Odegaard will come to Liverpool,” Barnes told Bonus Code Bets.

“He’s a good player, but he’s at Real Madrid,” says the coach. Mbappe would be fantastic, Messi would be great, and Haaland would be wonderful, I say all the time. Odegaard is a talented player, but I don’t think he’ll join Liverpool. But if he does, he’d be an excellent signing.”

The world was astonished when Barcelona revealed that Lionel Messi, the six-time Ballon d’Or champion, would not be returning to the Camp Nou.

Liverpool has been expected to sign the Argentine, with odds ranging from 25/1 to 50/1.

Since the departure of Gini Wijnaldum, they have been linked with a variety of midfielders, notably Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans.

Barnes admitted that Rennes defender Eduardo Camavinga would ‘suit’ a move to Anfield, but he believes Liverpool must clear the decks first before adding more reinforcements.

“I don’t believe they require more experience because Jurgen Klopp has them playing and understanding what he wants,” he added.

“There’s talk about Tielemans, the Leicester boy, and Camavinga might be a good fit for them.

"But all we're doing is tossing out names of folks who indicate they're interested. They're still going to use the same guys; all they'll do now is add quality to quality."