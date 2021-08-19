As Klopp contemplates a difficult transfer choice, Jude Bellingham would ‘thrive’ at Liverpool.

There are less than two weeks until the transfer season closes, and there are still plenty of decisions to be made, at least in terms of outgoings.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has made no secret of his squad’s depth, which was clear in their pre-season friendlies against Athletic Bilbao and Osasuna, where two completely different lineups were picked for each game.

A number of players were out for the Norwich game, but with only Robertson anticipated to be out against Burnley due to injury, Klopp’s decision on Saturday might have a significant impact on the club’s immediate future.

Ben Woodburn is due to be loaned out, the club is awaiting a new bid from Lyon for Xherdan Shaqiri, and Nat Phillips and Divock Origi’s futures are up in the air.

The match against Sean Dyche’s team on Saturday could reveal who will play a part for Liverpool this season.

Liverpool have yet to find a replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum, who joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer this summer.

Despite several reports around potential midfield targets this window, no real links have been established, and Klopp is said to be content with his alternatives, with only more outgoings prompting fresh arrivals.

But, as the focus shifts to next summer, Jude Bellingham is a player who is attracting the attention of fans all over Europe.

Due to the expiration of James Milner’s contract and the fact that Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will be entering the final year of their present contracts, Liverpool may need to bolster their midfield options next year.

Bellingham just joined Borussia Dortmund last summer, but his performances last season, as well as his performance in the German DFL-Supercup on Tuesday, have made him a guy many Reds fans want to see at Anfield.

His Bundesliga statistics show that he excels in areas that Klopp values.

