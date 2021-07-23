As ‘King’ Kohei plots a triumphant farewell, Biles embarks on a five-gold Tokyo mission.

Simone Biles, an American gymnast, and Kohei Uchimura, Japan’s national sporting deity, will begin their quests for Olympic immortality in Tokyo this weekend.

Both have already accomplished enough to be regarded the greatest gymnasts of all time, but they are as eager as ever to add to their already illustrious reputations, which rise as tall as adjacent Mount Fuji.

Biles will begin her quest for five gold medals in the women’s qualifying event on Sunday.

At the 2016 Olympics in Rio, she came close to accomplishing an unprecedented achievement.

Her four gold medals in 2016 tied for the most by a female gymnast, with a bronze on the balance beam being the one that got away.

With Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, and Grace McCallum, the 24-year-old Ohio native will be a heavy favorite to win the US team title for the third time next Tuesday.

Biles will attempt to become the first back-to-back winner of the all-around title in more than half a century two days later.

Few would bet against her in a discipline where she has gone undefeated since 2013 – an era of dominance that has resulted in 19 world championship golds to go along with her Brazilian quartet.

The vault is up next, and if the Ariake Gymnastics Centre, which is currently vacant owing to Tokyo’s coronavirus restrictions, were packed with supporters, everyone would have their hearts in their mouths as she began her warm-up.

That’s because the Yurchenko double pike, a devilishly complex and gravity-defying move never attempted by a woman in competition until Biles pulled it off this year, could be seen by millions across the world on their televisions and iPads.

Then she’ll be back out on the floor, completing unfinished business on the beam.

When asked when she’d be flying home after an outstanding team training run-out on Wednesday, she said, “After we finish the job.”

Biles is a more confident version of herself than she was in 2016, and she is poised to stun and surprise once more at these pandemic-postponed Games.

She has been a vocal critic of USA Gymnastics (USAG) and the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee since the Larry Nassar sexual abuse crisis broke in Rio. She disclosed in 2018 that she was one of hundreds of gymnasts sexually molested by Nassar.

She also had a long break, but her initial plans to retire after Tokyo may have to be put on hold, as her two French coaches try to persuade her otherwise. Brief News from Washington Newsday.