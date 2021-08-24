As Jurgen Klopp’s transfer need becomes evident, Liverpool will never see the genuine Xherdan Shaqiri.

Personally, I believe Lyon got a good deal by signing Xherdan Shaqiri from Liverpool for £9.5 million over the next three years, assuming he stays fit.

He demonstrated his ability as a player at the European Championships this summer, and we’ve seen him at his best.

Unfortunately, he has been injured for at least 60% of his career at Liverpool. As a result, we haven’t seen him nearly as much as we should have.

In a Liverpool shirt, his two goals against Manchester United in December 2018 will be remembered.

Everyone wishes him the best of luck.

It’s been a profitable summer for raising funds by selling players. It would be even better if we went out and bought another to bolster the roster, as long as they don’t get in the way of the manager’s younger players.

Manchester United, Chelsea, Man City, and other clubs are all on the lookout for new acquisitions. We’ve brought in a fantastic defense in Ibrahima Konate, but I believe everyone would like to see a top-draw goalscoring midfielder or another center forward, especially if Divock Origi left.

If that happens, I know we have Takumi Minamino, who had a good pre-season, but another quality striker would be ideal.

We got six points without really playing our best game, which is fine. Five goals have been scored, and two clean sheets have been kept, indicating that the team is confident. Especially when players who have been automatically selected in recent years are also unavailable.

There are numerous advantages.

After everything we’ve been through, Saturday’s match against Burnley was a breath of fresh air.

It’s the excitement of going there and seeing others smile.

It was like Christmas morning, and seeing my presents was fantastic.

We can’t have that many injuries again, thank goodness. What happened in Liverpool was completely absurd.

They fought through it and came in third place after putting up a strong fight.

We have the Champions League to anticipate. You’d assume we’d be in the Europa League without it, but they got there and now we’re in the mix.

It’s thrilling, especially when you consider the teams we’re up against.