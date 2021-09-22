As Jurgen Klopp’s side defeated Norwich City, Liverpool fans took notice of what Luis Suarez did.

Every time Liverpool plays Norwich City, it brings back memories of the anguish that former Red Luis Suarez used to put on them twice a year.

Before joining Barcelona in the summer of 2014, the Uruguayan scored 12 goals in only six outings versus the Canaries, including three hat-tricks.

Since leaving Anfield, the 34-year-old has not faced Norwich. He is now on the books of Atletico Madrid.

However, Jurgen Klopp’s side saw Daniel Farke’s side for the second time in less than a month, as the two sides met in the League Cup on Tuesday night, following their promotion back to the Premier League last year.

Suarez was in action on the same night when Atletico Madrid traveled to Getafe, however he wasn’t facing his usual opponents.

And after the striker scored a late brace, including a stoppage-time winner, as Diego Simeone’s side came from behind to win 2-1, fans joked that the veteran must have sensed Liverpool were playing Norwich, as he didn’t even have to face them to score.

Suarez had only scored once for Atletico Madrid this season before his brace against Getafe.

Liverpool, on the other hand, won 3-0 in their Carabao Cup match tonight, securing a place in the next round.

Takumi Minamino’s brace and Divock Origi’s headed goal were the difference in a comfortable victory.