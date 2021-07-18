As Jurgen Klopp welcomes newcomers to Liverpool’s training ground, four things have been noticed.

Liverpool’s preseason preparations continued on Saturday, with the 34-man group putting in another day of hard work in the Austrian heat.

Jurgen Klopp’s side won’t play their first preseason game until Tuesday evening, when they face FC Wacker Innsbruck and VfB Stuttgart in two 30-minute games.

Here’s what the Echo observed in the most recent batch of photos from Saturday’s session.

Saturday’s workout resembled a tough running drill designed to increase each player’s stamina in preparation for the upcoming season.

And, based to the nature of the training session, it appears that Joel Matip, Virgil Van Dijk, and Joe Gomez all sat out due to the nature of their long-term injury recovery.

After Jurgen Klopp’s update on the three on Tuesday, this shouldn’t come as a surprise.

“For the first several days, Virg and Joe will not have double sessions with the team; they will have a second session of the day, but it will be with Andreas Schlumberger, the rehab department, physiotherapy, and other things.

“That’s for these two,” says the narrator. They appear to be excellent. I’m not sure when we’ll be able to take the following steps, but I’m confident it will happen in the next four weeks — we’ll take a significant move ahead.

“Joel appears to be in good shape; he is the most likely to return to normal training, and then we will see when he is ready to play.”

On Saturday afternoon, Liverpool CEO Billy Hogan was in Austria to see Jurgen Klopp.

The CEO took over from Peter Moore in September of this year, and this is his first appearance at the training camp this season.

Hogan looks to have recently returned at Liverpool’s camp in Salzburg following the summer break, based on his absence from photographs earlier in the week and the warm welcome he received from Klopp.

Trent Alexander-Arnold had another good day, as he appears to be recuperating well from the thigh injury that kept him out of the European Championships this summer.

Following a period of individual rehabilitation in the, Alexander-Arnold joined the rest of his teammates in full training for the first time on Thursday. “The summary has come to an end.”