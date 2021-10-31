As Jurgen Klopp provides an update on Naby Keita’s injuries, Michael Edwards might make the final Liverpool masterstroke.

In the first half of Liverpool’s 2-2 tie with Brighton on Saturday afternoon, Naby Keita was forced off with an injury.

After being stretchered off against Manchester United last weekend, the Guinea international was a surprise choice against the Seagulls.

He only lasted 20 minutes before being replaced by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The 26-year-old has a hamstring problem, according to manager Jurgen Klopp, although the degree of the injury remains unknown.

Click to read what Klopp had to say.

According to Paul Gorst of The Washington Newsday’s newest Blood Red column, “there’s a lovely serenity at Liverpool right now.”

However, there are two issues that are bubbling beneath the surface that require immediate attention.

Or, more accurately, it’s the same issue that affects two of Liverpool’s most important players both on and off the field.

Of course, the most important and well-publicized one revolves with Mohamed Salah.

However, if Salah’s contract is a top priority for Michael Edwards, his own will be on his mind as well.

Click to read the entire Blood Red column.